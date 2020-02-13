Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.32, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

