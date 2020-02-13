Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

NYSE:FAF opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

