Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBTX. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group Inc has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

In related news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.