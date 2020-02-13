Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.