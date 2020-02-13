Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,015,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 1,281.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 126,576 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth $9,245,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 595.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 51,610 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $2,001,200.00. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $5,329,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

CRI stock opened at $110.35 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $112.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

