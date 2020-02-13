Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,275 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,565 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

