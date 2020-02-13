BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of BioTelemetry worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 361,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $53.07 on Thursday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEAT shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

