Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.