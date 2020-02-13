Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Forward Air worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 302,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

FWRD stock opened at $62.96 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

