Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

