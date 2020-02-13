California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,458 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dana were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dana by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dana by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 286.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 509,055 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Dana by 30.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,220,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 287,564 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

