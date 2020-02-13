California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,027 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,027 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Olin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Olin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Olin by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Olin stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -192.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

