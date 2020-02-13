Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of EnerSys worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EnerSys by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EnerSys by 20.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

