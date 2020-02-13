Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.09 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

