Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,537,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALG opened at $127.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $131.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.