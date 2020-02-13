California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 18,436 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 67,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293,747 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $10,631,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 327,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

