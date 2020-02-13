California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.43 Million Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 37.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

