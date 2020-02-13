Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Epizyme worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Epizyme by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme Inc has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Swann lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

