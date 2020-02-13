California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,882,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 75.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 90.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 464,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 79.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIT stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.33. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

