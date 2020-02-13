Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.