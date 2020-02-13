Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,002 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.43% of Perficient worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,858 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158,688 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,293 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.