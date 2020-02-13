California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 21,820 Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in YY were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in YY by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in YY by 158.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,959,000 after acquiring an additional 512,580 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in YY during the third quarter valued at about $21,601,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in YY by 226.8% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 315,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,671 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in YY by 218.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 311,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 575,687 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of YY in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.52.

Shares of YY stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY Inc has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that YY Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

