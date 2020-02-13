Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of Heron Therapeutics worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.46. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

