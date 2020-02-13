California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.