California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,696 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,230,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $109.37 on Thursday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

