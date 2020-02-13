California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 38,524 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 969.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 869,117 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at $2,348,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of PGRE opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

