California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 853,941 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Plains GP worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Plains GP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NYSE PAGP opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.24. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.