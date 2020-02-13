California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

ISBC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

