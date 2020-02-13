California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 78,133 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 236.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238,574 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 140.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141,137 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 212,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on KTB shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

KTB opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

