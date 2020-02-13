California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of New Relic worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $1,814,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after buying an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,327 shares of company stock worth $3,460,293. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

