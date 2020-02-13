California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 52,990 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,659 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.89.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.