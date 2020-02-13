California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,651 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Brady worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRC. Man Group plc grew its stake in Brady by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 208,929 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $2,342,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $54.33.

BRC stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

