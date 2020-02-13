California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,561 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 133,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.