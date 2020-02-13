Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 244,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 31.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

