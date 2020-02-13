California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.40% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.11. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.42%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,645. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

