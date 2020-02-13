WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 11.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.85 on Thursday. WesBanco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

