Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $184.71 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,401.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

