Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. In the last quarter, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

INTC opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

