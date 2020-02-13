Boston Partners Purchases 415,344 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Boston Partners grew its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.67% of Kilroy Realty worth $148,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

