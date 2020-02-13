Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 827,804 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $162,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

