Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 228.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $144,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,169.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 114,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,481,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,363 shares of company stock worth $4,893,075. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

