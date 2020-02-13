Boston Partners Buys 24,446 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.51% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $154,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.14.

NYSE HII opened at $270.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.18 and its 200-day moving average is $236.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

