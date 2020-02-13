Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SYNNEX were worth $137,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SYNNEX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,932,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $246,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $332,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,896 shares of company stock worth $5,865,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $144.16 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

