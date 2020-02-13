Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $157,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

