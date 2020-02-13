Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $885,750. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 414,165 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,301,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Analyst Recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

