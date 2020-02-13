Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $885,750. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 414,165 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,301,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

