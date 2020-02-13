Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,518.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,529.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,428.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,294.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

