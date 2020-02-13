ValuEngine Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Strong Sell

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after buying an additional 15,477,875 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 44.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 518.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182,332 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,052,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 333.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,546,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,574 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

