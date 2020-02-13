ValuEngine Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Strong Sell

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.
Shares of GFI stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.83.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.