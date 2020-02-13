Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GNPX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.