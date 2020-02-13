LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $239.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

