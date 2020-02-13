ValuEngine Downgrades First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Strong Sell

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MYFW. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.50.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 603,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.